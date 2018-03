March 29 (Reuters) - VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA:

* REG-VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE - 2017 FULL-YEAR EARNINGS - NET INCOME UP 45% TO €8.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 300.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 300.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE WILL RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND AT EUR 0.8 PER SHARE​

* FY EBIT EUR 22.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)