BRIEF-Vranken Pommery Monopole FY Operating Result Down At 20.3 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA:

* FY RESULTS

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 274.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 300.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN VIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION AND THE EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TAKEN BY THE GROUP, IT IS NOT CONCEIVABLE TO MAINTAIN THE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND

* FY NET INCOME OF EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 20.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA UP 4.5% TO EUR 38.9 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: GROUP IS PURSUING ITS DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF EUR 30 MILLION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT END OF CONTAINMENT PERIOD, GROUP ESTIMATES THAT RETURN TO NORMAL ACTIVITY MAY TAKE SEVERAL WEEKS

* AT 31 DEC 2019 GROUP'S NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 712 MILLION