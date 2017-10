Oct 19 (Reuters) - VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA:

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE EUR ‍59.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOLLOWING NEW AGREEMENTS, THE DEVELOPMENT IN RUSSIA OF CHAMPAGNE POMMERY SHOULD BE SIGNIFICANT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)