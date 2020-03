March 31 (Reuters) - VRG SA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 44.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE 332.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 272.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 47.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT ON ITS FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SAYS SEES ITS Q1 REVENUE OF ABOUT 190 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 11% Y/Y