April 18 (Reuters) - Vrio Corp :

* VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OFFERING TO 15 MILLION SHARES FROM 29.7 MILLION SHARES

* VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 - SEC FILING

* VRIO CORP SAYS AT&T WILL HOLD 100,000 SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND 166.6 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B STOCK AFTER THE OFFERING