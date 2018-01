BRIEF-VSE Amends Bank Loan To Extend Maturity Date And Increase Available Funds

Jan 8 (Reuters) - VSE Corp:

* VSE AMENDS BANK LOAN TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE AND INCREASE AVAILABLE FUNDS

* VSE CORP - ‍AMENDED LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A TERM LOAN OF $100 MILLION AND A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF $300 MILLION​

* VSE CORP - ‍AMENDED LOAN AGREEMENT ALSO INCREASES AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ANY INCREMENTAL LOAN FACILITIES FROM $75 MILLION TO $100 MILLION​

* VSE CORP - ‍AMENDED LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHER CHANGES, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2020 TO JANUARY 2023​

* VSE CORP - AMENDED LOAN AGREEMENT ADDS THREE NEW LENDERS TO BANK GROUP, BRINGING IT TO A TOTAL OF NINE BANKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: