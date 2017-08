July 18 (Reuters) - VSE Corp

* VSE Corporation receives $46.2 mln in new awards

* VSE Corp - R2-3G task order has a 12-month base period of performance and two 12-month option periods, with a total potential value of $17.8 million

* VSE Corp - combined funded value for all delivery orders is $14.9 million for NAVSEA FMS delivery order awards several delivery orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: