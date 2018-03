March 1 (Reuters) - Vse Corp:

* VSE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $194.8 MILLION VERSUS $214.9 MILLION

* Q4 NET INCOME BENEFITED FROM REDUCTION IN NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY OF $10.6 MILLION DUE TO LOWER TAX RATE UNDER THE TAX ACT

* FUNDED CONTRACT BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $324 MILLION, COMPARED TO $403 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017