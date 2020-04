April 17 (Reuters) - VSMPO-Avisma Corporation:

* SAYS CUTS PRODUCTION TARGET FOR TITANIUM PRODUCTS IN 2020 TO 26,500 TONNES FROM EARLIER PLANNED 39,000 TONNES

* IN CONNECTION WITH THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, AIR TRAVEL DECREASED BY 90%, THE NEED FOR NEW AIRCRAFT, AND REPAIRS REDUCED SHARPLY

* AS PART OF ANTI-CRISIS PLANS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE PART OF THE PRODUCTION SITES, PRESERVE THE EQUIPMENT, AND REDISTRIBUTE EMPLOYEES Source text: bit.ly/2xCpezm

