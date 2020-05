May 29 (Reuters) - VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* FY REVENUE IN 2019 INCREASED TO EUR 41.9 MILLION FROM EUR 12.1 MILLION IN 2018

* VST SEES ITSELF IN 2020 SOLIDLY POSITIONED

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES UP TO THE END OF MAY 2020 ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR - POSITIVE TREND ALSO FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTED

* FY EBIT DOWNT AT LOSS EUR -4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AND MINORITY INTERESTS AMOUNTED TO -5.0 MILLION EURO VERSUS 1.2 MILLION EURO YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)