March 20 (Reuters) - VSTECS Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$716.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$551.9 MILLION

* ‍FY REVENUE HK$54.54 BILLION VERSUS HK$48.16 BILLION​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED AFTER END OF REPORTING PERIOD OF ABOUT HK14.7 CENTS PER SHARE