BRIEF-Vtech Holdings Updates On Impact Of Novel Coronavirus On Business

March 6 (Reuters) - Vtech Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS

* EXPERIENCING A SLOWER-THAN-USUAL RETURN TO NORMAL CONDITIONS

* EXPECT FACTORIES IN MAINLAND CHINA WILL RETURN TO NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APRIL 2020

* ANTICIPATE SEEING A LOSS OF AROUND 1/3 OF PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN MAINLAND CHINA IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* GROUP REVENUE FOR FY20 IS FORECAST TO BE AT SIMILAR LEVEL AS FY 2019, WHICH IS LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

* MANY SUPPLIERS IN MAINLAND CHINA DID NOT RESUME WORK IMMEDIATELY AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY, LEADING TO DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY CHAIN