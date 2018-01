BRIEF-VTG expects acquisition of Nacco to be completed in the second half of 2018

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Vtg Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF VTG EXPECTS THAT THE ACQUISITION OF THE RAILCAR LEASING COMPANY NACCO BY VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT CAN ONLY BE CONSUMMATED SUBJECT TO MATERIAL CONDITIONS UNDER MERGER CONTROL LAWS

* VTG -PROPOSED TO CARTEL OFFICE DISPOSAL OFPARTS OF ACQUIRED NACCO BUSINESS WHICH COMPRISE AROUND 30 PERCENT OF NACCO GROUP‘S INVENTORY OF RAIL FREIGHT CARS

* VTG AG SAYS MANAGEMENT BOARD OF VTG EXPECTS NACCO TRANSACTION ONLY TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* VTG AG SAYS EXPECTED EBITDA CONTRIBUTION FROM NACCO TRANSACTION FOR YEAR 2018, WOULD DUE TO DELAY BE REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY