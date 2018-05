May 9 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPANY WILL PRE-SPECIFY NEW SUBGROUP WITH THE FDA AND REPORT PHASE 3 PART B RESULTS IN JUNE

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - SUBGROUP OF MILD ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS IN PART A OF PHASE 3 STEADFAST STUDY DEMONSTRATED POSITIVE BENEFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: