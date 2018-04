BRIEF-Vtv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results From The First Steadfast Phase 3 Study Evaluating Azeliragon In People With Mild Alzheimer's Disease

April 9 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE FIRST STEADFAST PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING AZELIRAGON IN PEOPLE WITH MILD ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - AZELIRAGON WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE 3 STEADFAST STUDY DID NOT MEET EITHER CO-PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT

* VTV THERAPEUTICS - IS DISCONTINUING CURRENT CLINICAL STUDIES INVOLVING AZELIRAGON, INCLUDING OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY AND PART B OF STEADFAST STUDY​

* VTV THERAPEUTICS - WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SUBSET DATA FROM PART A AND DATASET FROM PART B OF STEADFAST STUDY OVER COMING WEEKS

* VTV THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF PATIENTS IN PART B OF STEADFAST WILL HAVE COMPLETED 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT UNDER STUDY PROTOCOL