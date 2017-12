Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vtv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON DEC 5, CO ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT WITH MACANDREWS & FORBES GROUP LLC - SEC FILING

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR INVESTOR‘S COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE, CO‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT $4.38/SHARE

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC - AMOUNT OF COMMON STOCK THAT MAY BE PURCHASED BY INVESTOR PURSUANT TO LETTER AGREEMENT IS LIMITED TO $10.0 MILLION