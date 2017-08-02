FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc

* vTv Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents as of june 30, 2017 were $32.5 million compared to $45.2 million as of March 31, 2017​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through to early 2018​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expected to report top-line results from part A and B of steadfast study in early 2018 and late 2018, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.