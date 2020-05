May 7 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATE

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* COMPANY’S CASH POSITION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WAS $2.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* REVENUES WERE INSIGNIFICANT FOR BOTH Q1 OF 2020 AND Q4 OF 2019