BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Signs Agreement With Hangzhou Zhongmei For Rights of Glp-1R Agonist Diabetes Program

Dec 21 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH HANGZHOU ZHONGMEI HUADONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO. TO RIGHTS FOR VTV‘S GLP-1R AGONIST DIABETES PROGRAM

* VTV THERAPEUTICS-GRANTED HUADONG PHARMACEUTICAL EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE GLP-1R AGONIST PROGRAM IN CHINA, HK, AND OTHER COUNTRIES

* VTV THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS WILL RECEIVE AN $8 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND IS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: