April 4 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd:

* VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY ACQUIRED BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL WITH TURNER

* VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: