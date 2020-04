BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund Appoints COVID-19 Strategic Adviser

April 30 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* JSE: VKE - VKE11 - MANAGEMENT OF HEALTH RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19: APPOINTMENT OF STRATEGIC ADVISER

* VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LTD - RETAINED SERVICES OF BARRY SCHOUB IN CAPACITY OF STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO BOARD ON HEALTH MATTERS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LTD - IMPLEMENTED VARIOUS MEASURES FOCUSED ON HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF OUR CUSTOMERS, TENANTS, EMPLOYEES AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS