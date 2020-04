April 1 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* TRADING UPDATE AND WITHDRAWAL OF DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

* FY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN GUIDANCE OF 3% TO 5% GROWTH COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* WILL RECONSIDER ITS DISTRIBUTION POLICY, WHICH IS CURRENTLY TO PAY OUT 100% OF DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND

* TO MAINTAIN MAXIMUM OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY, DIVIDEND PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 IS WITHDRAWN