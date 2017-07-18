BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand

July 18 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares

* New shares will be issued under a vendor consideration placing

* Of equity raised, up to 250 mln rand may be placed with Encha SPV and 72 mln rand may be placed with management at bookbuild price

* Remaining equity will be offered to selected investors through an accelerated bookbuild process