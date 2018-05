BRIEF-Vulcan Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.40 From Continuing Operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MILLION, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MILLION

* SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MILLION TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MILLION TONS IN QUARTER

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION

* ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MILLION IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

* FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $815.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S