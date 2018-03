March 5 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS AND EXPIRATION OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PERIOD FOR PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFER

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: