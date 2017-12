Dec 18 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY COMMENCES TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 7.50 PCT NOTES DUE 2021

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: