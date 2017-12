Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS - UNIT RECEIVED IMMINENT DANGER ORDER AT ITS DANLEY QUARRY IN ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE

* VULCAN MATERIALS - IMMINENT DANGER ORDER ISSUED TO REMOVE CUSTOMER TRUCK DRIVER OBSERVED STANDING UNDER RAISED HYDRAULIC TAILGATE OF TRUCK Source text: (bit.ly/2Bjelmu) Further company coverage: