Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp:

* VUZIX ANNOUNCES $12,500,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* VUZIX CORP- ENTRY INTO AGREEMENTS RELATING TO SALE OF 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF $6.05 PER SHARE

* VUZIX CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ALSO FOR EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERING AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS BLADE SMART GLASSES