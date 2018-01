Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp:

* VUZIX ANNOUNCES $30,000,000 ABOVE MARKET INTRA-DAY REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* VUZIX CORP - ANNOUNCED AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF 3 MILLION SHARES AT $10.00/SHARE WITH 1 YEAR WARRANTS TO BUY 1.2 MILLION SHARES AT $10.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: