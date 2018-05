May 10 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp:

* VUZIX CORP - QTRLY REVENUE WAS $1.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 28% COMPARED TO $1.2 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* VUZIX CORP - NET LOSS AFTER ACCRUED PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $5.8 MILLION OR $0.22 CENTS PER SHARE