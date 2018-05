May 10 (Reuters) - Vuzix Corp:

* VUZIX PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* VOLUME SHIPMENTS OF M300 TYPE-C SMART GLASSES TO TOSHIBA ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BEGINNING IN Q2

* “EXPECT 2018 TO BE ANOTHER YEAR OF SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS OUR MARKETS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: