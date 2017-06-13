FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - VVC Exploration Corp:

* VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

* VVC Exploration Corp says anticipates raising up to C$5 million in equity and debenture financings by end of July

* VVC exploration corp says also intends to raise up to us$3 million in a non-brokered, convertible debenture, private placement, of debenture units of co

* VVC Exploration Corp - intends to raise up to C$1 million in a non-brokered, equity, private placement of units of company at a price of C$0.05 per unit

* VVC Exploration Corp says proceeds from financing will be used for drilling on company's samalayuca copper project in Mexico, current accounts payable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.