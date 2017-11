Nov 13 (Reuters) - VODAFONE GROUP PLC:

* ‍VODAFONE INDIA & IDEA - SALE OF STANDALONE TOWERS​

* ‍VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TO SELL STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESSES IN INDIA TO ATC TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR78.5 BILLION​

* ‍IDEA WILL SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN ICISL AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL SELL A BUSINESS UNDERTAKING TO ATC TIPL​