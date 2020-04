April 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THE DECLINE CAN BE COMPLETELY COMPENSATED FOR IN FULL YEAR

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS FURTHER RECOVERY IN CHINA DEPENDS ON WHETHER GOVT CARRIES OUT ECONOMIC PROGRAMME

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS FACTORIES ARE CURRENTLY AT 70 TO 80% CAPACITY, SOME ARE WORKING IN THREE SHIFT OPERATIONS

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS IF RECOVERY CONTINUES LIKE NOW, THE CAR MARKET IN CHINA COULD REACH PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL IN JUNE

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS VW IS COMING “PLEASINGLY CLOSE TO PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL” IN APRIL, IS PERFORMING SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN MARKET

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA BOSS SAYS CAR MARKET CHINA IS RECOVERING FURTHER IN APRIL, DECLINE WILL PROBABLY BE 15% TO 20% Y/Y