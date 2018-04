April 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA CHIEF HEIZMANN: ON THE WAY TO BE AHEAD OF OUR SALES GROWTH TARGET

* VOLKSWAGEN CHINA CHIEF HEIZMANN: OBLIGATION IN CHINA TO USE CHINESE BATTERY PRODUCERS FOR NEW ENERGY VEHICLES AN OBSTACLE TO COMPETITION, HOPE THINGS MAY CHANGE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach)