BRIEF-VW Says VW Passenger Cars Brand To Suspend Production

March 17 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN PASSENGER CARS BRAND SHUTS DOWN PRODUCTION ON THURSDAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* VOLKSWAGEN PASSENGER CARS PLANTS SUSPEND PRODUCTION FOR TWO WEEKS

* PLANTS OF VOLKSWAGEN GROUP COMPONENT ARE ALSO AFFECTED

* PRODUCTION STOP INITIALLY APPLIES TO FACILITIES IN WOLFSBURG, EMDEN, DRESDEN, OSNABRÜCK, ZWICKAU, BRATISLAVA (SLOVAKIA), PAMPLONA (SPAIN), PALMELA (PORTUGAL)

* PRODUCTION STOP ALSO APPLIES TO COMPONENT PLANTS IN BRAUNSCHWEIG, CHEMNITZ, HANOVER, KASSEL, SALZGITTER AND SITECH Source text - bit.ly/2WmJJtK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)