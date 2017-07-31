FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-VWR Corp reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.49/shr

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Vwr Corp

* VWR Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VWR no longer provides or updates financial guidance and will not hold an investor conference call on Q2 2017 results

* Pending completion of European Commission review, now anticipate deal with avantor to close in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

