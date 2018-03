March 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen:

* UNIT PORSCHE AG SAYS PLACES A SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN WORTH 280 MILLION EURO‍​

* UNIT PORSCHE AG SAYS PROMISSORY NOTE WAS STRUCTURED IN TRANCHES WITH MATURITIES OF FIVE, SEVEN AND TEN YEARS AND WITH BOTH FIXED AND VARIABLE INTEREST RATES ON OFFER

* UNIT PORSCHE AG SAYS A HIGH LEVEL OF DEMAND MEANT THAT THE ORDER BOOK WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED. Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)