March 20 (Reuters) - VW’s Scania:

* SCANIA SAYS ‍2017 OPERATING INCOME, EXCLUDING ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY, AMOUNTED TO SEK 12,434 M. (10,124)​

* SCANIA SAYS ‍2017 NET SALES INCREASED BY 15 PERCENT TO SEK 119,713 M. (103,927​

* SCANIA SAYS ORDER BOOKINGS FOR TRUCKS ROSE BY 30 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​