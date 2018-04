BRIEF-VW's Scania sees decision on Chinese production this year

April 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned truck maker Scania CEO Henrik Henriksson to Reuters:

* VOLKSWAGEN’S SCANIA CEO SAYS SEES EUROPEAN HEAVY-DUTY TRUCK MARKET GROWING SLIGHTLY TO ABOUT 310,000 UNITS IN 2018

* VW’S SCANIA CEO SAYS ROBUST EUROPEAN HEAVY-DUTY TRUCKS MARKET TREND IN Q1 HAS CONTINUED IN APRIL

* VW’S SCANIA CEO SAYS FALLING AVERAGE AGE OF EUROPEAN HEAVY-DUTY TRUCK FLEETS COULD INDICATE MARKET MAY FLATTEN OUT AHEAD

* VW’S SCANIA CEO SAYS LOOKING AT SETTING UP OWN PRODUCTION IN MAINLAND CHINA, NEED TO TAKE DECISION ON THIS IN 2018

* VW’S SCANIA CEO SAYS INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS AGAINST INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES CREATE DIFFICULTIES SUCH AS INCREASED UNCERTAINTY, WHICH IS SOMETHING WE ARE DEFINITELY SEEING IN RUSSIA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)