May 4 (Reuters) - Vyaire Medical:

* VYAIRE MEDICAL AND SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS PARTNER TO GREATLY INCREASE VENTILATOR PRODUCTION IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY COLLABORATION WITH SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUILD CRITICAL CARE VENTILATORS AT CONVERTED FACILITY IN WICHITA, KAN

* TEMPORARY SPECIAL PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW VYAIRE TO QUICKLY RAMP UP PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL CARE VENTILATORS