March 1 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* FY NET PROFIT ROSE BY 13.1 PERCENT TO CHF 98.2 MILLION.

* FY OPERATING REVENUES GREW BY 9.2 PERCENT TO CHF 284.2 MILLION

* DIVIDEND TO BE INCREASED FROM CHF 4.35 TO CHF 4.90 PER SHARE

* TURBULENCES ON FINANCIAL MARKETS CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT AND WILL ALSO BURDEN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR -CEO

* EXPECTS WEAKER REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019.

* EXPECT WEAKER PROFIT GROWTH IN CURRENT YEAR, BEFORE GROWTH SHOULD RETURN TO NORMAL FROM 2020 ONWARDS -CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)