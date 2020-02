Feb 28 (Reuters) - VZ Holding AG:

* INCREASED FY OPERATING REVENUES BY 6.2 PERCENT TO CHF 301.7 MILLION

* FY PROFITS ROSE BY 4.1 PERCENT TO CHF 102.3 MILLION OVER THE YEAR AS A WHOLE

* DIVIDEND IS TO BE INCREASED FROM CHF 4.90 TO CHF 5.10 PER SHARE

* CEO MATTHIAS REINHART EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH IN REVENUES AND PROFIT FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR. Source text: bit.ly/2I1yBub Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)