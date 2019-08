Aug 14 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* TEMPORARY SLOWDOWN IN VZ GROUP’S REVENUE GROWTH

* H1 OPERATING REVENUES GREW BY 5.3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES GREW SLIGHTLY WEAKER BY 4.3 PERCENT FROM CHF 57.7 MILLION TO CHF 60.2 MILLION.

* H1 NET PROFIT REMAINED VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED AT CHF 48.7 MILLION.

* ANTICIPATE A SLIGHTLY HIGHER PROFIT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)