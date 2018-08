Aug 15 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* VZ GROUP WITH A GOOD 10 PERCENT INCREASE IN REVENUES AND PROFIT

* H1 OPERATING REVENUES ROSE BY 10.6 PER CENT FROM 127.8 TO 141.3 MILLION SWISS FRANCS COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* H1 NET PROFIT WAS 10.3 PERCENT HIGHER COMPARED TO YEAR AGO AT 48.7 MILLION CHF

* EXPECT BOTH REVENUES AND PROFIT TO BE HIGHER IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR