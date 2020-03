BRIEF-W G Wearne Says Full Impact Of Nationwide Lockdown Remains Unknown

March 31 (Reuters) - W G Wearne Ltd:

* JSE: WEA - OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND THE IMPACT ON WEARNE

* W G WEARNE LTD - LOCKDOWN HAS CAUSED A COMPLETE SHUTDOWN OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AND NO TRADING IS TAKING PLACE

* W G WEARNE LTD - FULL IMPACT OF 21-DAY NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED ON 23 MARCH 2020 REMAINS UNKNOWN

* W G WEARNE - MAJORITY OF WEARNE EMPLOYEES HAS BEEN GIVEN SHORT TIME NOTICES AND WEARNE IS APPLYING FOR AVAILABLE RELIEF SCHEMES FROM GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: