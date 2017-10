BRIEF-W. P. Carey reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.38

Aug 4 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc

* W. P. Carey Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.10 to $5.30

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.38

* Q2 revenue $202.7 million

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍affirm 2017 AFFO guidance range of $5.10 to $5.30 per diluted share​

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.00 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: