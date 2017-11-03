BRIEF-W. P. Carey says CEO Mark Decesaris to retire

Nov 3 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc

* Mark J. Decesaris to retire as CEO of W. P. Carey at year end; Jason E. Fox named as successor

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍John J. Park, director of strategy and capital markets, will succeed Fox as president​

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Jason E. Fox, current president of W. P. Carey, will succeed Decesaris as CEO

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Mark J. Decesaris will retire as chief executive officer and a member of board of directors, effective December 31, 2017​