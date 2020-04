April 21 (Reuters) - W. R. Berkley Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.01 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR QUARTER INCLUDED AN APPROXIMATE $65 MILLION PRELIMINARY PROVISION FOR COVID-19 RELATED CLAIMS ACTIVITY

* UNREALIZED LOSSES HAD AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON FIRST-QUARTER PROFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)