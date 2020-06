W. R. Berkley Corp:

* W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - BOARD HAS VOTED TO INCREASE REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND TO ANNUAL RATE OF 48 CENTS PER SHARE

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - FIRST QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT NEW RATE OF 12 CENTS PER SHARE

* W. R. BERKLEY CORP - VOTED TO INCREASE REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND TO ANNUAL RATE OF 48 CENTS PER SHARE, REPRESENTING 9% INCREASE FROM PRESENT RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: